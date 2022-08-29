After a two-year gap, Vizag City is gearing up for a grand Vinayaka Chavithi celebration this year. Hundreds of applications are being sent to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), electricity department, and fire department for permission to erect pandals across the city. Gajuwaka is likely to have the maximum number of pandals along with one of the tallest idols in the city at 89 feet on Lanka Grounds.

According to the Vizag City Police, as many as 1,000 pandals will be erected in the city from 31 August to 10 September 2022. GVMC officials, in a meeting on Friday, discussed the possible arrangements and safety measures to be set up at all pandals in the city. In collaboration with the city police, the GVMC has requested all pandal organisers to make sure they arrange for fire extinguishers, two buckets of sand, and two drums of water near the pandals at all times. One person of knowledge in electricity and vehicle repair will be an added advantage directed the officials.

The Vizag City Police had earlier released a selected list of immersion spots, which include the Spillway Jetty, Sagar Nagar, Dry Jetty Coastal Battery, Pedda Waltair Jalaripeta, Bheemili Beach, Beach opposite IT SEZ, Gosthani River, Narva, Appikonda Ravala lake and Pinagadi lake. The RK Beach Road has been excluded this year for immersions.

GVMC has also launched mobile tanks in which Ganesha idols can be immersed to lessen the burden on the ocean and control the traffic. These tanks will be placed at various points across the city to help residents immerse idols and lessen the burden of travel. 16 such tanks have already been launched, and more might be added depending on the demand. The GVMC officials said this is the first of its kind initiative in Vizag this year, following the example of metro cities like Bengaluru.

Adding to their efforts to make Vizag a clean and green city, GVMC also launched a selfie contest, through which the officials are encouraging residents to opt for eco-friendly idols.

