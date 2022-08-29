On Sunday, 28 August 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a man accused of the murder of a 45-year-old painter in Allipuram. The accused has been identified as B Prasad (23) and was taken into custody on the same day. As per the police reports, Prasad murdered G Srinu (45) using a brick for verbally abusing his mother.

B Gowri (38), the accused’s mother, reportedly got into an ugly verbal spat with Srinu on Sunday morning on the Allipuram main road while she was heading to work. The locals who were present there immediately intervened to cool down the situation and cleared the scene. Disturbed by Srinu’s behaviour, the lady complained to her son, Prasad, who arrived at the scene instantly.

Upon listening to his mother’s narrative, Prasad attacked Srinu who was staying at a hotel in the same area. While Srinu tried to escape from there, Prasad chased him down and pulled him onto the main road. He then killed the man by hitting his face with a brick multiple times in broad daylight and fled the scene along with his mother on a two-wheeler.

The Visakhapatnam City Police reached the murder spot and initiated an investigation by examining the CCTV footage from a nearby hotel. Later, based on the information, the police arrested the mother-son duo. The deceased, G Srinu, was said to be a daily wage painter.

