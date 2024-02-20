The Visakhapatnam City Police inaugurated a reconstructed Dog Squad, under the City Armored Reserve, and Happy Homes for the police personnel on 19 February, 2024. The Dog Squad building and the Happy Homes inauguration ceremonies were headed by K Ravi Kumar, RI, (CSB), and P Venkatesham, RI (QM), of the Visakhapatnam City Police respectively. Both ceremonies were graced by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Commissioner of Police (CP) and Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Dr A Ravi Shankar, IPS.

Notably, this establishment of new centers was initiated when the CP paid a visit to the City Police Department buildings earlier, identifying the need for further modernization of the Dog Squad building and the police personnel’s dormitory. On that account, he made arrangements to secure the appropriate funds and renovate the structures. He consistently supervised the process and ensures that the buildings would be reformed to a satisfactory standard.

This is certainly a step in the right direction, as both the Dog Squad and Happy Homes play a significant role in the Visakhapatnam City Police’s activities. The Dog Squad consists of trained dogs who assist the police in many important operations, including bomb and narcotics detection, tracking, and crowd control. A dog needs at least nine months of training before they can work in the K-9 Squad. Undoubtedly, there’s an active need to provide them with a capable center, which the new Dog Squad building can fulfil. Meanwhile, the Happy Homes are set to be residential quarters for the police personnel and their families.

During the inauguration ceremonies, members of the Visakhapatnam City Police personnel expressed great appreciation for the improved working conditions and living standards that the modernized facilities would provide. They were extremely grateful to the CP for taking up this initiative to improve their welfare.

