The Visakhapatnam City Police has issued traffic guidelines to the residents in light of the International City Parade as part of MILAN 2024. The event is being held on 22 February 2024 at RK Beach Road between the Naval Coastal Battery and Park Hotel Junction areas. As the city prepares for this significant MILAN 2024 event, rehearsals for the same will be organized on 20 February. On these two days, i.e., 20 and 22 February, passers-by can come and watch the parade from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The Visakhapatnam City Police has given some traffic guidelines for the Visakhapatnam residents to ensure that MILAN 2024 is smooth sailing. General motorists, motorists with passes, and residents adjacent to Beach Road are requested by the police to follow the following instructions: