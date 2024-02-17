The Visakhapatnam City Police has issued traffic guidelines to the residents in light of the International City Parade as part of MILAN 2024. The event is being held on 22 February 2024 at RK Beach Road between the Naval Coastal Battery and Park Hotel Junction areas. As the city prepares for this significant MILAN 2024 event, rehearsals for the same will be organized on 20 February. On these two days, i.e., 20 and 22 February, passers-by can come and watch the parade from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
The Visakhapatnam City Police has given some traffic guidelines for the Visakhapatnam residents to ensure that MILAN 2024 is smooth sailing. General motorists, motorists with passes, and residents adjacent to Beach Road are requested by the police to follow the following instructions:
Cutoffs and Diversions
The following roads will be closed for general traffic:
- Collectorate Junction to Naval Coastal Battery
- CR Reddy Circle to All India Radio Junction via NTR Statue
- All India Radio Junction to Pandurangapuram Down
- Naval Canteen Junction to Naval Coastal Battery
- Pandi Metta Junction to Novotel Hotel
- Century Club to Novotel Hotel
Vehicles without passes will not be allowed on NTR Beach Road, from the Park Hotel Junction to Novotel Hotel. People are requested to cooperate with the police and use alternative routes.
Drivers with Naval Passes:
- Motorists with APIIC Ground Naval Vehicle passes can travel via CR Reddy Circle, All India Radio Junction, and Vishwapriya Function Hall.
- Motorists with AU Football Ground Naval passes should park at the AU out-gate, and then walk to the Beach Road via AU English Medium School Road or Park Hotel Road.
General Vehicles:
- General motorists travelling via Beach Road from Rushikonda, MVP, or Kurupam Circle, and those coming towards the beach from Siripuram, should park their vehicles at the MGM Ground adjacent to the Park Hotel. They must then walk to the beach enclosures via the MGM Ground steps or the All Abilities Park entrance near the YMCA. No vehicles will be allowed on the Beach Road from the Park Hotel.
- General motorists coming from RTC Complex, Jagadamba Junction, Seven Hills Hospital, or KGH, should park their vehicles at the District Parishad premises near the Collector Office, Andhra Medical College Ground, or Jubilee Ground (only two-wheelers). They can then walk to the beach enclosures via the Naval Coastal Battery Junction and the sand beach by Gokul Park. The Beach Road from Naval Coastal Battery to Novotel Hotel will not be open.
Residence Holders:
- Those living on Beach Road, between Naval Coastal Battery and Park Hotel, are requested to cooperate with the police to make this event a success. If necessary, they may be allowed to show their Aadhaar card as proof of residence, depending on the situation.
Ambulance/Emergency Vehicles:
- Ambulance and emergency vehicles travelling via Beach Road from Rushikonda, MVP, or Kurupam Circle, should take a diversion from the Park Hotel and reach Siripuram via Chinna Waltair, and then proceed to the concerned hospital
VIP Escorts:
- VIP escorts travelling via Beach Road from Rushikonda, MVP, or Kurupam Circle, should take a diversion from the Park Hotel and reach Sripuram via Chinna Waltair, and then proceed to their respective destinations.
Rehearsals (February 17 to 19, 2024):
- During the rehearsal parade of MILAN 2024, on 18 and 19 February, half of Beach Road will be allotted for the Navy Parade rehearsals from 1 pm to 6 pm. Those wishing to visit Beach Road during these days are advised to arrive after 6 pm.
- People should follow the instructions and cooperate with the police. The police will ensure the safety and security of the event and the public.
