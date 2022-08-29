With a big hit for Liger last week, the audience is still getting over its bad performance at the theatres. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the Vijay Devarakonda movie which is expected to make it big across the country, failed to impress even the actors’ fans. This week rather seems to be a dull one at the theatres with very few movies in prominent languages. From English to Malayalam, take a look at what movies are releasing this week in the theatres.

Here is a list of what movies are releasing this week in the theatres

#1 Telugu

Though there are a few small-budget movies lined up for a theatrical release this week of August, only one movie caught our attention. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga directed by Gireesaaya will be hitting the theatres this Friday. The cast of the movie includes Vaishnav Tej, Ketika Sharma, Naveen Chandra and others in prominent roles. The romantic comedy is about the love-hate relationship of the lead actors and how events in life change the course of their destiny.

Release Date: 2 September 2022

#2 Tamil

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, directed by Pa. Ranjith will be releasing this week, capping on the festive season. The ace director’s movie explores the complexities of contemporary romance and the politics surrounding love in today’s world. The lead actors of the movie will try to find themselves and understand the deep-rooted prejudices in life. The cast of the movie includes Dushara Viajyan, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiyarasan Harikrishna and others in prominent roles.

Release Date: 31 August 2022

#3 Kannada

Fantasy, directed by Pavan Kumar R is a psychological horror thriller releasing this week of August. The cast of the movie includes Bala Rajwadi, Harini Shreekanth, Gaurish Akki, Priyanka Shivvanna and others in prominent roles. The story is set in the backdrop of Madikeri, where the mentally ill condition of a nine-year-old boy leads to a game of cat and mouse, that ultimately blurs the line between reality and fantasy.

Release Date: 2 September 2022

#4 Malayalam

One of the Malayalam movies releasing this week, we are looking forward to watching is the movie, Gold. Starring Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, the movie is directed by Alphonse Puthren. The comedy drama’s OTT rights have been grabbed by Amazon Prime Video. With a lot of anticipation among the fans of both the stars, the movie is released this Friday.

Release Date: 2 September 2022

#5 English

Apart from the re-release of Spiderman- No Way Home, and E.T.- The Extra-Terrestrial in IMAX, one more Hollywood movie is releasing in the theatres this week of August. Beast, directed by Baltasar Kormakur is about a father and his two daughters who visit South Africa to relive the memories of their mother and find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion. This fight for survival includes Idris Elba, Iyana Halley, and Leah Sava Jeffries playing the lead roles.

Release Date: 2 September 2022

