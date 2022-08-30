On Sunday night, 28 August 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police seized an ambulance containing ganja near Sheela Nagar. As per the police, the ambulance was parked near a private hospital under the Gajuwaka Police Station limits. Upon checking, ganja weighing 100 kilos was uncovered from the parked vehicle.

Later, it was learnt that Sanyasi Naidu, a resident of Visakhapatnam, sold the ambulance to Upendra, a resident of Paderu, a few days ago. While Sanyasi Naidu had been taken into custody, Upendra is said to be on the run, and a search has been initiated.

The Visakhapatnam City Police are yet to ascertain the source of the ganja as there are speculations that it might have been procured from the agency areas. The ambulance used to store the ganja was seized by the police.

