The Vizag City Police registered a case against Sai Priya, the 21-year-old woman who was feared to have drowned in Vizag’s RK Beach in July, her boyfriend and her father. The police have cited that both Sai Priya and her boyfriend have wasted Indian Coast Guard resources while also misleading the police and government agencies.

A case has also been registered against Sai Priya’s father for reportedly withholding information and giving wrong information to the police, which lead to the massive rescue operation back in July. It may be recalled that Sai Priya and her husband visited RK Beach on 25 July 2022. While her husband was on the phone, Sai Priya went missing and was feared to have drowned. A case was registered on the same day, and a rescue operation was launched by the police. A Naval ship and a helicopter were employed to search for Sai Priya. But it was later found that she eloped with her boyfriend and had reached Bengaluru after 3 days. This case drew a lot of media attention across the state and called for the attention of all the higher officials in the city.

The Indian Coast Guard requested the Vizag City Police to take strict action against Sai Priya and all those who wasted national resources and precious man hours. The Three Town Police have now filed a case with the approval of the court against Sai Priya, Ravi Teja and Sai Priya’s father.

