Holidays are all about relaxation and taking a break from our hectic schedules, Thanks to Vinayaka Chavithi, we now have that much-needed break in the midst of a busy week. If you are wondering what to do post the puja and relishing the traditional delicacies, we are here with a list of new movies and web series on Amazon Prime Video you catch up on. Make sure to check them out and make the most of your mid-week holiday.

Check out the new movies and web series released in August on Amazon Prime Video.

Malayankunju

Initially released in theatres on 22 July 2022, Malayankunju is a Malayalam film directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The movie stars Fahadh Faasil and Rajisha Vijayan. Malayankunju revolves around a survivor of a landslide that destroys many lives in the high ranges of Kerala. How the electrician copes with his father’s death and finds his way back to normal life forms the crux of the plot. AR Rahman composed the music for this movie.

Thank You

Thank You is a recently released Telugu romantic drama directed by Vikram K Kumar. The plot of this movie revolves around a successful app developer settled in the US. When his professional life clashes with his personal life, he is forced to revisit his past and his struggles. Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna play the lead roles while Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, Sai Sushant Reddy, Prakash Raj, and several others play supporting roles in the movie.

Kaduva

Kaduva is a 2022 Malayalam revenge drama directed by Shaji Kailas. Set in the 1990s, the plot of the movie revolves around the rift between a rubber farmer and a high-cadre police officer. How the police officer plays games to get the farmer behind the bars and how the farmer gets his revenge unfolds through a series of interesting incidents. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, and Samyuktha Menon play the lead roles in Kaduva.

Samaritan

Samaritan is an American action science fiction thriller starring the legendary Sylvester Stallone in the lead role. A superhero is believed to be missing after an epic battle. The plot takes a turn when a young boy finds out that the superhero is still among them in disguise. Directed by Julius Avery, the movie is based on a graphic novel of the same name. The movie features Javon Walton, Martin Starr, and others in crucial roles.

Please Find Attached Season 3

The cute love story starring Ayush Mehra, Barkha Singh, and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya in prominent roles will be releasing its third season this week. The Dice Media production web series in its third season explores the relationship of the lead actors and how they have come so far so quickly. Shaurya and Sanya plan to take things slow and start by finding the ideal first date.

Crash Course

Kota is a brewing ground, or rather a grazing ground, for aspirants of competitive exams. Just like the half a million students, eight youth set foot in the city with high aims and dreams of bagging double-digit All India Ranks. But soon, they crumble in the competition between two training centres, whose owners have been arch rivals for ages, aiming to be the top institute in the city of competition. Watch the journey of the eight fun-loving youngsters from experiencing the fruits of love, friendship, and joy to falling victim to family pressure and examinations. This new series features Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Riddhi Kumar, and others in the main roles. Crash Course was directed by Vijay Maurya and was created by Manish Hariprasad.

