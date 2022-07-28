In a new press release from the Vizag City Police, it has been learned that Sai Priya the missing woman who was assumed to have drowned in the RK Beach, Vizag four days ago is now said to be in Bengaluru with her new husband.

The police then found out that the missing woman had eloped with her boyfriend to Nellore, squashing the theory of drowning in Vizag. In an interesting turn of events, the 24-year-old is now in Bengaluru. She has sent a message to her parents that she is doing fine and has remarried. She has asked her parents to stop searching for her.

Srinivas, the husband had filed a case on Monday saying that his wife who went to wash her feet in the water, went missing. Following this, the police set out on a search operation with local divers and fishermen, including a Navy chopper. According to the Deputy Mayor of Visakhapatnam, nearly a sum of ₹1 crore has been spent on this search operation.

The police have established that Sai Priya and Srinivas who married in 2020 were not in a happy marriage. Tracing the message to Bengaluru, the police say that the woman is a major and we must wait for her return until further action can be taken.

