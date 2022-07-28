The Visakhapatnam District Police, in their fight against ganja smuggling from the agency areas, have come up with a strict action plan. It is a known fact that the district has been a hotspot for large-scale ganja trade despite the authorities’ constant efforts to eliminate the smugglers. As per the latest decision by the police department, the accused persons in cases related to the ganja trade will no longer benefit from government schemes and will additionally attract a fine of Rs 2 lakhs.

The officials have bound over persons who have been involved in the illicit trade in the past and warned them against any such activities in the future. Over 250 ex-smugglers from the agency areas near Visakhapatnam have been bound over by the police with 69 of them belonging to Paderu.

Also, the police communicated that the trade must be cut off from the roots that are the local people of the agency areas. They opined that ganja smuggling on such a large scale cannot be carried out without the aid of the locals. Therefore, the natives, especially in the areas near the Andhra-Odisha border, will be counselled against ganja cultivation.

With the enforcement of the new Ganja Action Plan, the Visakhapatnam District Police aim at an effective elimination of smuggling and cultivation of the crop.

