Sai Priya (24) the woman who went missing at the RK Beach in Vizag on Monday was spotted in Nellore by the police this morning. Earlier, Appala Raju, husband of Sai Priya, reported to the police regarding his wife who went missing while he was attending a call on Monday evening at the RK Beach. It was assumed that she drowned at the beach which led to a search operation including the Navy personnel and the coast guard.

On Tuesday morning, a chopper was brought into play to search for the missing woman who was a resident of Sanjivayya Colony near NAD in Vizag. But there was a shocking twist in the case as it was learnt that Sai Priya eloped with her boyfriend to Nellore. Appala Raju and Sai Priya were reportedly on bad terms for a while now. He is an employee at a pharma company in Hyderabad who was recently away from Vizag for work purposes.

Ever since Appala Raju informed the police about his wife going missing, the officials doubted this angle while also carrying out a search in the waters. The Deputy Mayor of Visakhapatnam informed that the government spent a huge sum, approximately Rs 1 crore, to search for Sai Priya. He added that they are now putting efforts to get her back to Vizag from Nellore.

