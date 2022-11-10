Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will be visiting Vizag on the 11 and 12 of November to inaugurate several central infrastructural projects in the city. The Vizag City Police have taken stringent security measures across the city, and as a result, traffic will be diverted in many areas. A public meeting has been organised at the Andhra University Engineering Grounds, where the PM will be addressing a huge gathering. For those willing to attend the event, the following bus routes will be reaching the venue and be parked at designated places.

Vehicular traffic has been halted from today for security purposes from both the junction side and the III Town Police Station side towards Maddilapalem AU Arch. The Vizag City Police have announced the following roads and bus routes for reaching the venue; parking areas have been mentioned for all bus routes for the public meeting of Narendra Modi in Vizag.

#1 From Srikakulam, Vizianagaram (except S Kota), take a left turn at Marikavalasa and travel through Thimmapuram Beach Road and take a right turn at Pedda Waltheru Kurupam junction to reach AU Engineering College parking place.

#2 Buses coming from Bhimili are required to pass through Anandapuram, turn left at Marikavalasa, reach beach road at Thimmapuram via Jurong Junction, turn right, pass Kurupam Junction via Rishikonda – Sagar Nagar – Jodugullapalem, turn right at Park Hotel Junction, towards Chinna Waltair.

Travel as follows, turn right at Andhra University Gymnasium Gate, enter South Campus and drop the public close to Sri Krishna Devaraya Hostel. The public alighted there should walk along the Old CBI Compound Road next to Sri Krishna Devaraya Hostel and reach the Sabha Premises.

#3 Buses coming from Madugula Constituency will take Pinagadi, Vepagunta and reach Adivaram, Hanumanthawaka Junction, turn right, come via Venkojipalem to Kalabharti Junction, there turn left, pass Kalabharti Auditorium, turn right at Pithapuram Road and enter Andhra University Engineering College Ground at the designated place. The public should be dropped off and parked as per the instructions of the police.

Also read: Visakhapatnam: 6,700 policemen deployed for security arrangements during PM Modi’s visit

#4 Buses coming from Pendurthi, S. Kota and Chodavaram constituencies, reach Adivavaram, Hanumanthavaka junction via Vepagunta, turn right, Venkojipalem, left at Shivaji Park Road AU Women’s Engineering College Road, Shivaji Park Road, Pedda Waltheru Ramalakshmi Apartment People should be dropped at the designated place. From there you have to park in AS Raja College premises. After the parking space is full, the vehicles should be parked systematically on the beach road from Jodugulla Palam to the left.

#5 Buses coming from Narsipatnam, Payakarao Peta, Yalamanchili, and Anakapalli constituencies should pass through Gajuwaka via N.A.D Junction, Tatichetla Palem, Gurdwara Junction via NH Road and drop the public at the designated area near Maddipalem Junction Road and inside Maddipalem Bus Station.

#6 Buses coming from Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam North constituencies should travel through NH Road via N.A.D Junction, Tatichetla Palem, Gurdwara Junction and drop the public at the designated area near Maddipalem Junction on the roadside and inside Maddipalem Bus Station.

#7 Buses coming from Visakhapatnam South and Visakhapatnam West constituencies will reach Park Hotel via Gnanapuram, Convent Junction, Visakha Container Terminal (VCT) Road, Fishing Harbour, Beach Road, turn left at Park Hotel and pass through Chinna Waltheru to Andhra University in gate/out Reach the gate and drop the public at the designated place.

The public alighted there should walk along the Old CBI Compound Road next to Sri Krishna Devaraya Hostel and reach the Sabha Premises. (Distance is only 500 meters). Afterwards, the empty buses should be parked at APIIC ground via CR Reddy Circle and All India Radio Junction.

#8 Buses coming from Visakhapatnam East Constituency will proceed via Appughar via Beach Road to Kurupam Junction, turn right and turn left at Pedda Walteru Junction – RCD Hospital Junction at the designated place to drop off the public and empty buses via East Point Colony to Police from GCC to Beach Road. Parking should be done according to their instructions.

On 12 November 2022, a special route has been allocated for dignitaries attending the public meeting. These cars are requested to pass through Novotel, Circuit House, turn right to Seven Hills Hospital, go through Gollalapalem Junction, pass through Ashilmetta, take the Special Road (BRTS) allotted to them at Swarna Bharti Stadium and reach Maddilapalem AU Arch.

All the above-mentioned roads are likely to be congested between 5 am and 3 pm on 12 November; ordinary travellers are advised to postpone their journeys and, if necessary, travel through alternative routes. The traffic police have been ordered to advise and assist the general public on these two days.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates on Modi in Vizag.