Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit, strict security arrangements are underway in Visakhapatnam. The PM will arrive in the city on 11 November 2022 on a special flight and stay at INS Chola in the Eastern Naval Command HQ. Upon his arrival, he will participate in a grand roadshow in which senior BJP leaders such as MP GVL Narasimha Rao, state party head Somu Veerraju and others will participate. Owing to this, over 6,700 policemen have taken up several duties to ensure a smooth and safe programme on 11 and 12 November 2022.

Of the 6,700, over 400 Armed Reserve Forces will take up duties at checkpoints set up at various locations in the city. These armed forces will also conduct vehicular checks on the outskirts and in the city’s interiors. Furthermore, 600 bomb squad officers will thoroughly check public places, frequented routes, and other locations the PM would visit. Two hundred police will escort convoys of prominent personalities visiting the city for the meet on Saturday, 12 November.

The authorities have formed a 600-member Quick Response Team of Greyhounds, Octopus, and APSP forces for emergencies. Over 1,600 traffic police will strictly enforce traffic blockage and diversion at important junctions connecting the Andhra University grounds. They will also take up traffic control duties on routes used by political leaders during the two days.

A significant chunk of the total forces deployed for security arrangements during PM Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam will ensure law and order at the airport, INS Dega, the route used for the roadshow on 11 November, AU grounds, and several other routes and locations. Additionally, the city police have been conducting checks at many hotels, public places, lodges, and guest houses over the last five days.

