Indias indigeneous aircraft carrier arrives in Vizag ahead of IFR 26

Indian Navy’s mightiest vessel, INS Vikrant, has arrived in Vizag and will be the centre of attraction during the International Fleet Review. It played a pivotal role during India’s Operation Sindoor. The vessel is 18 floors tall, and can house a crew of 1600 and hold 250 tankers of fuel.

The indigenously built vessel was commissioned in 2022 and was constructed at the Cochin Shipyard. It gets its name after India’s first aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant (R11), which played a crucial role in Goa’s liberation in 1961 and the Indo-Pakistani War in 1971, earning itself a reputation and title in the history of defence. The INS Vikrant has carried the INS Vikrant (R11) legacy forward, after it compelled the Pakistan forces to surrender during Operation Sindoor.

On Monday, INS Vikrant arrived in Vizag in the early hours after being anchored 12 nautical miles away from the city shore. It is set to be the main attraction for MILAN and IFR 26, which will be hosted from February 17 to 19.

INS Vikrant is a significant milestone in India’s defence history as it represents the country’s self-reliance in building such powerful vessels. In 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on it and said that it had given Sleepless nights to Pakistan.

