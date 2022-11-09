Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, protestors opposing the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant have taken an aggressive route to stress their demands. Huge numbers partook in rallies and raised slogans to halt the process of the plant’s sale. This led the Visakhapatnam Police to carry out mass arrests to prevent further intensifying the fiasco.

Police officers in huge numbers were deployed to tackle the situation at the Old Gajuwaka Junction. It may be recalled that several major political parties, apart from the BJP, attended a meeting with an agenda to oppose the centre’s decision to privatise the plant. Some of the protestors expressed their distress and swore their undying allegiance towards the cause.

Plant employees and members of employee unions held placards that read, “Modi Ji stop Vizag Steel Plant sale.” They demanded that the PM must announce the continuation of the steel plant as a government entity.

Vizag Steel Plant employees participated in a rally from the plant to the Old Gajuwaka Junction, where the police arrested them for conducting unauthorised protests. Today marks the 639th day of the protests against the Vizag Steel Plant privatisation.

