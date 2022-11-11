As a part of the security protocol for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians’ visit to Vizag today and tomorrow, the Vizag City Police have been taking stringent measures across the city. A few stretches leading to the AU Engineering Grounds will be shut from 6 am to 3 pm on 12 November 2022.

Along with the PM, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, and many ministers of the state and VIPs will attend the public meeting at the AU Grounds. Dedicated roads have been assigned to buses and private vehicles to reach the venue safely. In light of this, the general public will have to take alternative routes on Saturday to commute to work.

Maddilapalem, Andhra University roads, Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium to Maddilapalem, III Town Police Station road, Pedda Waltair road, Pitapuram Colony Road, Kurupam Circle leading to RK Beach Road, and Mangapuram Colony Road will be restricted for use on 12 November from 6 am to 3 pm.

The Vizag City Police have appealed to the general public to cooperate and choose alternative routes on the day till 3 pm.

Since Wednesday, the police have completely restricted entry into the Andhra University between Maddilapalem and the III Town Police Station area, as the arrangements for the public meeting are happening rapidly. In order to further mitigate traffic congestion around the important areas, dedicated parking lots have been assigned to buses and private vehicles. 3,208 buses are expected to reach the venue tomorrow.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.