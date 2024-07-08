Dr G K D Prasada Rao, the media coordinator for the Andhra University Parirakshana Samithi, has urged state HRD minister Nara Lokesh to take strict measures against former AP State Council of Higher Education chairman, Prof Hemachandra Reddy, and ex-Andhra University vice-chancellor (AU VC), Prof PVGD Prasad Reddy., accusing them of financial misconduct. In a comprehensive memorandum presented at Tadepalli, Dr Rao alleged that they misappropriated large sums of money.

Dr Rao also claimed that the two professors had breached the UGC and AP Universities Act, abusing their positions over the last five years. Furthermore, he criticized former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, asserting that his administration had severely compromised the state’s higher education system. Specific grievances included the improper dismissal of qualified guest faculty and the appointment of unqualified individuals, contravening established regulations.

The financial irregularities cited by Dr Rao involved significant amounts of money and implicated not only Prof Hemachandra Reddy and Prof Prasad Reddy but also former AU registrars Prof V Krishna Mohan and Dr M James Stephen, among other officials from Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure. Dr Rao reported that Nara Lokesh assured him of the government’s commitment to taking decisive action against those involved to address the alleged misconduct.

Last week, MP CM Ramesh, along with MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, and Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, collectively called for a thorough investigation into former Andhra University vice-chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy. During a media briefing after their visit to the university on 29 June, the MP and MLAs alleged that Prasad Reddy had politicized the institution and engaged in extensive corruption.

The NDA leaders urged the Governor to launch an investigation into the serious allegations against the former AU VC to ensure accountability for any financial misconduct. They also called for strict action against those who collaborated with Prasad Reddy.

