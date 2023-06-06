The Andhra University, one of the coveted institutions of Visakhapatnam, slipped a significant number of places in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, released on Monday, 5 June 2023. The institution stood 76th in the overall category and 43rd in the university category as per the NIRF results released by the Ministry of Education in New Delhi.

Andhra University is one of the only two educational bodies from Andhra Pradesh to find their names in the top 100 NIRF-ranked institutions, with the second being KL University of Engineering at the 50th spot. Tamil Nadu accounted for the most institutions from South India in the top 100 list, with 18 institutions, followed by Karnataka (7). Telangana and Kerala bagged four places each.

Under the universities category, KL Education Foundation University (28), Sri Venkateswara University (60), and Vignan Foundation for Science, Technology, and Research (75) are among the top 100 alongside AU.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings released on Monday come as a disappointment for the Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. They showed a dip by five places in the overall category and seven places in the universities category compared to 2022. However, AU Innovation Hub’s 15th rank in the newly-introduced innovation category is a silver lining. The university’s pharmacy wing stood 22nd in the NIRF rankings.

