The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) has achieved a commendable position in the recently released NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranks in the Management Discipline by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

IIM Visakhapatnam has demonstrated its commitment to excellence by improving its ranking in NIRF from 33 in 2022 to 29 in 2023. Notably, IIM-V continues to lead among the new-generation IIMs, solidifying its position as a prominent management institute.

The rankings of other new-generation IIMs are as follows:

IIM Visakhapatnam: 2022 (33); 2023 (29)

IIM Jammu: 2022 (36); 2023 (41)

IIM Nagpur: 2022 (43); 2023 (43)

IIM Amritsar: 2022 (55); 2023 (51)

IIM Sambalpur: 2022 (66); 2023 (58)

IIM Sirmaur: 2022 (69); 2023 (98)

IIM Bodh Gaya: 2022 (73); 2023 (53)

Expressing his delight, Director Prof Chandrasekhar attributed this achievement to the exemplary competence and dedication of the faculty, students, and staff. He acknowledged the invaluable guidance provided by the governing bodies and institute committees, emphasizing the power of collaboration.

“We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support of the Central and State Governments. Our progress would not have been possible without the continuous patronage of our stakeholders. Their goodwill and good wishes are highly valued,” remarked a jubilant Prof Chandrasekhar.

With unwavering confidence, Prof Chandrasekhar expressed, “Trust us to rank within the top 20, very soon,” highlighting the institute’s ambitious goals for the future.

Established in 2015, IIM Visakhapatnam is recognized as an Institution of National Importance by the Government of India. Among the 20 IIMs in the country, IIM-V has distinguished itself in less than eight years, earning numerous accolades and first-mover advantages. Regarded as a prodigious child and a future leader, IIM Visakhapatnam continues to make remarkable strides in the field of management education.

