Gottapu Sasibhushan Rao has been appointed as the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University. The State government issued orders to this effect on 18 July.

Working at present as the Principal of the AU College of Engineering, Sasibhushan Rao was an alumnus of Andhra University.

Prior to assuming the office of the AUCE Principal, he was the senior professor of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

The post of Andhra University V-C has fallen vacant following the resignation of P V G D Prasad Reddy. Reddy quit the post in the wake of change of government in the State.

After the Telugu Desam Party coming to power in the State dislodging the YSRCP, pressure had started mounting on Prasad Reddy to resign to the post as he was said to the stanch supporter of former Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

The organisations affiliated to the TDP even staged a protest against continuation of Prasad Reddy in the V-C post.

Meanwhile, D V R Murthy of Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, AU, was appointed as the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Andhra Kesari University, Ongole.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

