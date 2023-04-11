April brings a fresh wave of movies to streaming platforms, with several exciting releases set to premiere this week. From romance to crime and action, there is a diverse range of movies that cater to different tastes. Here are 7 movies releasing this week of April on OTT platforms such as Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and Aha Video.

Below is the list of brand-new movies releasing on OTT this week of April.

Das Ka Dhamki

Vishwak Sen directs this action-comedy movie and revolves around a server (played by Vishwak Sen) who wants to live his life to the fullest. He falls for a woman named Keerthy, who gets him confused with his doppelganger, an affluent man.

OTT platform: Aha Video

Release date: 14 April 2023

O Kala

Directed by Deepak Kolipaka, this Telugu romantic drama film stars Gourish Yeleti, Roshni Desai, and Prachi Thakur. It follows the story of a street performer struggling to make ends meet.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 13 April 2023

Kabzaa

This Kannada crime-thriller movie is produced by Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises and stars Upendra in the lead role. It is set between 1947 and 1984 and follows the story of a gangster who rises to power in a Mumbai-like metropolitan city.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 14 April 2023

Borrego

Jesse Harris wrote and directed this 2022 American survival-crime-thriller film. It stars Lucy Hale, Leynar Gomez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Olivia Trujillo, and Jorge A. Jimenez. The movie is about a botanist kidnapped while working in the desert of California.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 14 April 2023

Mrs Undercover

Anushree Mehta directs this Indian Hindi-language spy comedy movie and stars Radhika Apte and Sumeet Vyas in lead roles. It follows the story of a former undercover agent recruited back into service to take down a serial killer.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 14 April 2023

Maybe I Do

This American romantic comedy movie is directed by Michael Jacobs and stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macy. The film follows a couple in New York City at the point where it’s time for their parents to meet.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 April 2023

A Man Called Otto

This recently released Tom Hanks movie was released in theatres in December 2022 and has received positive reviews. However, it is worth noting that Netflix regularly updates its content library with new releases and old titles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 April 2023

