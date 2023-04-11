As April rolls in, the Indian OTT space is gearing up for a month of exciting new releases. From drama to comedy, there’s something for everyone on digital platforms. The upcoming series promises to add more variety to our viewing options. So, get ready to embark on a thrilling ride with these seven Indian web series releasing in April on OTT platforms.
Jubilee
Jubilee is a Hindi-language period piece about the origins of Hindi cinema, set in newly independent India. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the series stars Prasenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Aparshakti Khurana. It will release on Amazon Prime Video in two parts, with Part 1 premiering on April 7th, 2023, and Part 2 premiering on April 14th, 2023.
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: 7 April 2023
Gutar Gu
Gutar Gu is a romantic Hindi web series that follows the love story of Ritu and Anuj, two teenagers navigating the challenges of a small-town romance. The series stars Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal in lead roles and is directed by Saqib Pandor.
OTT platform: Amazon miniTV
Release date: 5 April 2023
Asalu
Asalu is a Telugu-language crime thriller directed by Ravi Babu and starring Poorna in a vital role. The plot revolves around the murder of a professor and the subsequent investigation by a police officer, played by Ravi Babu.
OTT platform: ETV Win
Release date: 13 April 2023
Garmi
Garmi is an upcoming Hindi-language series directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The series is expected to be a thrilling drama featuring actors Vyom Yadav, Disha Thakur, and Pankaj Saraswat. The series revolves around the life of Arvind Shukla, a young man who leaves his hometown to pursue his dream of becoming a civil servant. However, he inadvertently gets involved in college politics, power dynamics, and criminal activities.
OTT platform: SonyLIV
Release date: 21 April 2023
Indian Matchmaking Season 3
The third season of “Indian Matchmaking” is a reality series that follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she uses her years of experience and traditional techniques to help single millennials worldwide find their soulmates. This season, Sima’s matchmaking expertise will extend to locations such as New York, New Delhi, Miami, and London, catering to both new and returning clients.
OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: 21 April 2023
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is a romantic fantasy thriller series starring Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari. Directed by Pratim Dasgupta, the series is expected to have elements of romance and suspense.
OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: 20 April 2023
IRL- In Real Love
In Real Love is a Netflix original series that explores the modern dating dilemma of finding love through traditional methods or online connections. The show follows four singles with diverse dating personalities navigating the ups and downs of trying to make a genuine online connection in real life. The series is directed by Raghu Ram and hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Gauahar Khan.
OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: 6 April 2023
