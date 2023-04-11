As April rolls in, the Indian OTT space is gearing up for a month of exciting new releases. From drama to comedy, there’s something for everyone on digital platforms. The upcoming series promises to add more variety to our viewing options. So, get ready to embark on a thrilling ride with these seven Indian web series releasing in April on OTT platforms.

Read on for the list of Indian web series releasing on OTT this April.

Jubilee

Jubilee is a Hindi-language period piece about the origins of Hindi cinema, set in newly independent India. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the series stars Prasenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Aparshakti Khurana. It will release on Amazon Prime Video in two parts, with Part 1 premiering on April 7th, 2023, and Part 2 premiering on April 14th, 2023.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 7 April 2023

Gutar Gu

Gutar Gu is a romantic Hindi web series that follows the love story of Ritu and Anuj, two teenagers navigating the challenges of a small-town romance. The series stars Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal in lead roles and is directed by Saqib Pandor.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: 5 April 2023

Asalu

Asalu is a Telugu-language crime thriller directed by Ravi Babu and starring Poorna in a vital role. The plot revolves around the murder of a professor and the subsequent investigation by a police officer, played by Ravi Babu.

OTT platform: ETV Win

Release date: 13 April 2023

Garmi

Garmi is an upcoming Hindi-language series directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The series is expected to be a thrilling drama featuring actors Vyom Yadav, Disha Thakur, and Pankaj Saraswat. The series revolves around the life of Arvind Shukla, a young man who leaves his hometown to pursue his dream of becoming a civil servant. However, he inadvertently gets involved in college politics, power dynamics, and criminal activities.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 21 April 2023

Indian Matchmaking Season 3

The third season of “Indian Matchmaking” is a reality series that follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she uses her years of experience and traditional techniques to help single millennials worldwide find their soulmates. This season, Sima’s matchmaking expertise will extend to locations such as New York, New Delhi, Miami, and London, catering to both new and returning clients.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 April 2023

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is a romantic fantasy thriller series starring Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari. Directed by Pratim Dasgupta, the series is expected to have elements of romance and suspense.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 April 2023

IRL- In Real Love

In Real Love is a Netflix original series that explores the modern dating dilemma of finding love through traditional methods or online connections. The show follows four singles with diverse dating personalities navigating the ups and downs of trying to make a genuine online connection in real life. The series is directed by Raghu Ram and hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Gauahar Khan.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 April 2023

Let us know which one of these Indian web series releasing on OTT this April you are excited about the most.