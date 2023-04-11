With COVID-19 cases going up in the Visakhapatnam district, beds in the special wards of hospitals are being increased to meet the situation. Besides setting up a special block, nearly 500 beds have been made ready for COVID-affected patients at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

According to hospital sources, steps are being taken to ensure zero inconveniences to general patients who visit the hospital. A mock drill was also conducted at the hospital and a team checked oxygen plants. The sources further stated that adequate medicines and required staff are being readied amid the rise in cases.

Similarly, a mock drill was conducted at KGH amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam to check preparedness, besides increasing beds. A team of doctors inspected the functioning of oxygen plants. Two out of six plants were found to be defective. A 100-bed special ward is being readied and adequate stocks of medicines are kept ready. Additionally, a ten-bed isolation has been set up at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the concerned staff to check the spread of the virus at the grassroots level. This should be possible through village clinics, he said. The Chief Minister further instructed that a survey must be conducted in villages and COVID tests be made for the suspected.

While holding a review meeting with medical and health officials, he directed them to ensure the availability of COVID testing kits and required medicines are available at the village clinics. He further said that a fever survey was conducted all over the Andhra Pradesh State and those who tested positive for COVID were admitted to hospitals.

