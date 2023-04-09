After a lull, the dreaded COVID-19 cases spike concern in Visakhapatnam. On Wednesday, five new cases were reported in the city, bringing the total to 33. Most of them are under home isolation, while three patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals, including KGH. Vizagites breathed a sigh of relief when the coronavirus curve flattened in February 2022, and life slowly returned to normal.

The sudden spike in cases at a time when temperatures are rising is causing much concern among the people of Visakhapatnam who suffered greatly during the earlier phases of COVID-19. The medical and health department is on high alert following the rise in cases and has taken action to meet the situation.

Special wards have been set up at KGH and VIMS, and special teams have been created to monitor the situation. Mock drills are scheduled for April 10 and 11. The department is urging people to wear masks and maintain social distancing to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has advised officials to be vigilant and focus on a five-fold strategy of testing, tracking, treating, vaccinating, and adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

During a video conference on Friday, Health Minister V Rajani assured Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya that the Andhra Pradesh Government is in complete control of the situation. She explained the measures being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

