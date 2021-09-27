With Lahari being voted out of Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu in the third week, sixteen participants are left to tussle it out for the title this time around. Having controversial allegations and conflicts among the contestants, Monday’s episode of the reality show witnessed eight contestants getting nominated. The contestant to account for the least number of votes by the end of this week will be eliminated from the show.

During the Monday nomination episode, contestants who were a friendly pair until now got into a verbal spat. Non-controversial pairs like VJ Sunny – Nataraj Master and Sree Ram – Swetaa, fought it out in front of everyone. Lobo, who is often seen bringing the show to a lighter mood, is seen ferocious and screams on top of his voice to make his points. With everything going topsy turvy, loyal viewers predict that the fourth-week eliminations of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, could be the toughest so far.

Viewers can either cast their vote online, or give a missed call to the below-mentioned voting numbers, to save their favourite contestant(s) from elimination in Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu. Here’s how to vote for contestants who have been nominated for the elimination from Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu this week.

Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu: List of nominated contestants this week, and their voting missed call numbers

Lobo: 8886658206

Nataraj Master: 8886658212

Artist Priya: 8886658207

Anee Master: 8886658205

RJ Kajal: 8886658217

Uma Devi: 8886658215

VJ Sunny: 8886658202

Anchor Ravi: 8886658219

The stepwise procedure to vote online for contestants of Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu:

Install the Disney+Hotstar App

Open the app and sign in using your email/Facebook credentials

Search for Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

Right below the streaming window, you will find text that reads ‘Voting for today is now open

Tap on the Vote option that is provided near the text

The images of the nominated contestants will appear next

Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants. Click on the image of your favorite housemate you wish to save from elimination and cast your vote.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Timings and Streaming Platform:

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is being aired on Star Maa. The show is telecast at 10:00 pm on weekdays and at 9:00 pm on weekends. Viewers can also catch the action on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more regular updates of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.