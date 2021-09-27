Due to Cyclone Gulab’s territorial rainfall since Sunday, several trees and electric poles have been uprooted. The government and various other organisations have put several controls in place to ensure the least damage to life and property. In wake of Cyclone Gulab, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled some trains passing through Vizag.

Due to cyclone Gulab, the following trains through Vizag, which are leaving on 28 September, 2021 are cancelled for the safety of passengers and train operators:

#1 Train no. 08507 Rayagada – Visakhapatnam special is cancelled. This train originally left Rayagada at 5:40 am and reaches Visakhapatnam at 10:00 am.

#2 Train no. 08108 Jagdalpur – Rourkela special is cancelled. This train originally left Jagdalpur at 2:10 pm and reaches Rourkela at 6:15 am.

#3 Train no. 08446 Jagdalpur – Bhubaneswar special leaving Jagdalpur is cancelled. This train originally left Jagdalpur at 4:30 pm and reaches Bhubaneswar at 8:20 am.

#4 Train no. 02098 Junagarh Road – Bhubaneswar special leaving Junagarh is cancelled. This train originally left Junagarh at 5:30 pm and reaches Bhubaneswar at 5:20 am.

#5 Train no. 08418 Gunupur – Puri special is cancelled. This train originally left Gunupur at 6:00 am and reaches Bhubaneswar at 3:45 pm.

All the passengers are requested to make note of the list of cancelled special trains and plan their journeys from Vizag accordingly.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

All the passengers are also advised to keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.