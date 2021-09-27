It was a rain-filled Sunday for the people of Vizag, as Cyclone Gulab struck the city this weekend. Heavy rains were witnessed in most parts of the city, with dangerously strong winds. Fortunately, the cyclone made landfall on Sunday when most people were within their homes. Certain low-lying areas of Vizag were the worst-hit by the cyclone, flooded by the relentless rainfall. In other areas, trees had fallen and walls had perished. Reportedly, quite a few areas had also suffered from power outages. The citizens got to witness all this on Monday morning as the aftermath of a stormy night.
Simhachalam was the worst-hit of all areas in the city, having recorded rainfall over 400 mm within a day. Due to landslides on the Simhachalam hill, the ghat roads to the temple got closed. Areas like Railway New Colony, Pendurthi and Gopalapatnam in Vizag crossed the 300 mm mark, thanks to Cyclone Gulab. Recording over 250 mm rainfall within 24 hours, the roads of Gajuwaka were seen to be flooded entirely.
Here’s the areawise 24-hour rainfall data (in mm) for Visakhapatnam, as of 8 am:
Simhachalam- 405
Adavivaram- 390
Railway New Colony- 315
Kancharapalem- 312
Pendurthi- 309
Gopalapatnam- 306
Dwaraka Nagar- 295
Seethammadhara- 286
NAD- 263
Isukathota- 266
Gajuwaka- 253
Paravada- 246
Pedagantyada- 242
Beach Road- 237
Malkapuram- 231
MVP Colony- 223
Madhavadhara- 221
Kailasagiri- 219
Pedda Waltair- 201
Anakapalli- 190
Sagar Nagar- 182
Yendada- 165
Kapuluppada- 153
Madhurawada- 146
Now, as Cyclone Gulab moves on from Vizag, the city is expected to experience light bursts of rain over the next 24 hours. After that, the weather in the city is expected to return to normalcy.
Moderate to heavy rains to continue till afternoon in #Vizag City.. It’s better to take a leave & enjoy Rainy weather at home 😅👍
— VIZAG WeatherDude 🇮🇳 (@VizagWeather247) September 27, 2021
Predicting Cyclone Gulab, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert and a cyclone warning on Saturday, asking fishermen not to venture into the sea. Rainfall began in the city in the early hours of Sunday morning. After that, the rainfall continued at a heavy rate for the majority of the day. The storm showed signs of receding only after midnight.
