With allegations, conflicts, and time frittering tasks, the third week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 came to an end. As per the Sunday routine, the nominated contestant, who received the least number of votes, was eliminated and had to leave the Bigg Boss Telugu house.

The third week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 witnessed the nomination of five contestants – Sreerama Chandra, Maanas, Priya, Priyanka Singh, and Lahari. The episodes, during the week, declared Maanas, Priyanka, and Sreerama Chandra in the safe zone. Meanwhile, Lahari and Priya still remained in the danger zone. Drawing curtains on this week’s elimination, it was announced that Priya will continue her Bigg Boss Telugu journey and contestant Lahari Shari was declared as eliminated.

Saturday Episode

The weekend episode witnessed the host Akkineni Nagarjuna cracking the whip on contestants for indulging in unparliamentary spats. With several allegations, and mysterious questions yet to be answered, the host set the house in order. Thanks to the 24 hours surveillance, none escape the omnipresent eye of the Bigg Boss.

This week’s episode began with housemates dancing to groovy numbers. As the show progressed, the housemates were called to go through an open nomination process. While Vishwa, who was the current Captain of the house, is safe from nomination, the rest of the contestants were put up in the nomination process. Bigg Boss suggested that each housemate had to come forward and nominate two contestants for the elimination, citing valid reasons. Tension escalated inside the Bigg Boss house as the inmates got into heated arguments during the task.

Ravi, Sreerama Chandra, Priya, and Lahari engaged in an ugly spat while discussing their respective reasons for nominations. Lahari nominated Priya citing clashes and other issues. The latter replied, “You are busy with the men in the house. You will never have a problem with men.” When Lahari posed a serious objection to this, Priya mentioned that she saw Ravi and Lahari hugging in the restroom at midnight. Ravi and Lahari strongly condemned this claim by Priya. Shook by the allegations, Ravi hit back saying she can’t make such statements in the house. He further clarified that it was a friendly hug. The episode also saw differences crop between Maanas and Ravi.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Timings and Streaming Platform:

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is being aired on Star Maa. The show is telecast at 10:00 pm on weekdays and at 9:00 pm on weekends. Viewers can also catch the action on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

