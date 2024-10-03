Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, airing daily at 9:30 PM on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa, has reached its fifth week and continues to captivate audiences with its intense challenges and high drama. The show is now at a critical stage, where housemates face off against wildcard entrants. Of the twelve anticipated wildcards, four have already been blocked by the clans, leaving eight wildcards set to enter the house this Sunday, for the Dusheera Special Episode. Here’s a recap of the latest episode:

1. Morning Fun: “Colour Colour Which Colour”

The episode began with introducing Colour Colour Which Colour, a classic childhood game, as part of the Morning Masti task. Designed to lighten the mood after an intense day of tasks, this game brought laughter and amusement to both the housemates and the audience. As the winner of the game, Aditya assigned humorous punishments to his fellow contestants.

Manikanta was tasked with dancing to an item song, Nabeel had to fill a bucket with pool water using a spoon, Yashmi was asked to compliment and dance with Manikanta, and Prithvi was made to walk and dress like a girl. These light-hearted moments helped neutralize the tense atmosphere in the house.

2. The Big Announcement

After the fun task, Bigg Boss called the housemates to announce that eight wildcards would soon enter the house. To face this challenge, the housemates must unite under a single clan chief who will represent them and make decisions to secure their victory over the wildcards.

3. Deliberation

The Shakti clan, having won the Survival of the Fittest challenge, gained the advantage of nominating a clan member as a direct contender for the position of clan chief. The clan deliberated on their choice, with several members pitching for the role, leading to some internal disagreements.

Ultimately, Nikhil announced Prithvi as the contender from the Shakti clan, citing Prithvi’s controlled aggression, improvement in his gameplay since the first week, and his physical strength as key reasons for the decision.

4. The Chief Contender Task: Happy Puppy

The chief contender selection task, Happy Puppy, was introduced in this episode. In this task, housemates were required to transport toy puppies from the puppy park to the puppy house.

The last housemate to enter the puppy house, along with the name of the puppy they were carrying, would be placed in the danger zone. The task began with Prithvi eliminating Manikanta from the contender race, followed by Manikanta removing Yashmi. Ultimately, Vishnu Priya and Nainika were also eliminated from the task.

5. Commotion and Reconciliation

During the task, a brief commotion occurred when Manikanta expressed his frustration at being targeted. Seetha confronted him, pointing out that he had received more comfort and consolation from fellow housemates than anyone else. Following this, Yashmi and Seetha reconciled with

6. Manikanta, resolving the conflict.

As the episode concluded, Prerana, Aditya, Nikhil, and Nabeel were still in the running for the clan chief position. A mid-week elimination was announced, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

7. Aditya’s Support for Prerana

In the episode’s promo, Aditya expressed his support for Prerana, who has made it to the final round of the clan chief selection process for the second time. Aditya highlighted Prerana’s passion and her significant improvement in the game, indicating that she has the drive to lead the house.

8. A Bitter Nightmare

The much-anticipated mid-week elimination has been revealed to the housemates, leaving the audience in suspense. This eviction is set to be particularly unsettling for the housemate who will be leaving the competition.

According to the promo, the contestants with the fewest votes are Nainika, Vishnu Priya, and Aditya Om. These three were asked to bid farewell to their fellow housemates, pack their belongings, and wait in the Bigg Boss garden for the final decision.

As the tension builds, the remaining housemates are instructed to step forward and nominate who they believe should be evicted, providing their reasons for the choice. The promo concluded on a dramatic note, showing the house door opening—leaving viewers in suspense and eager for the next episode.

