Bigg Boss Telugu 8, now in its fifth week, continues to air daily on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa, keeping audiences engaged with its unpredictable twists and intense house dynamics. The weekend episodes are a fan-favourite, but the nomination episodes, in particular, draw the most anticipation, as they set the tone for the upcoming week.

This Week’s Nominees

The contestants nominated for elimination the fifth week are Manikanta, Nainika, Nabeel, Vishnu Priya, Aditya Om, and Nikhil. Adding to the tension, host Akkineni Nagarjuna announced a mid-week elimination. Fans of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 are encouraged to use these voting numbers to vote for their favourite contestants to keep them in the house.

Nominations heat up the Bigg Boss House

The episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 are known for high drama, strained friendships, and strategic moves. Here are some of the key moments from recent nomination episodes.

An Unexpected Target: Nainika

Nainika, a former clan chief in the season’s first week, quickly established herself as a fierce competitor. However, since her clan’s dissolution after the second week, her participation in the house has noticeably declined. This shift has not gone unnoticed by either the audience or her fellow housemates. As a result, Nainika—once a strong contender and former Dance India Dance finalist, was nominated by five housemates this week.

Vishnu Priya’s Emotional Confession

Vishnu Priya has been one of the most popular contestants this season. However, this week she faced several nominations, with her fellow contestants citing her poor performance and occasional hurtful remarks as reasons. While many in the house agree that Vishnu Priya is kind-hearted, her tendency to say things that unintentionally hurt others has caused tension.

Aditya Om, one of the housemates, pointed out that her words could have a lasting impact, especially in the digital age, where comments may live online indefinitely. In response, Vishnu Priya promised her fellow contestants that she would improve her game, vowing to rise above her current challenges.

Manikanta’s Defense

Manikanta, having been voted as the worst performer of the previous week, found himself in the danger zone for elimination and spent time in the Bigg Boss jail. Despite these setbacks, he staunchly defended himself against the housemates who nominated him, receiving five nominations this week. His resilience, even after facing tough criticism, has been a talking point within the house.

Chaos During Prerana’s Nomination

A tense moment unfolded during Prerana’s nomination when she nominated Aditya Om, accusing him of sugarcoating the nomination process and lacking confidence in the game. As she placed his picture in the flame—a symbolic gesture during nominations—Aditya boldly removed it, demonstrating his confidence.

Bigg Boss swiftly intervened, reprimanding Aditya for his reckless action of placing his hand near the fire. Aditya apologized, and Bigg Boss issued a stern warning to all contestants, reminding them to follow the rules and prioritize their safety.

A Surprising Twist

As with any Bigg Boss episode, surprises are always around the corner. After the nomination process concluded, Bigg Boss introduced a twist by granting the housemates a special power. This power allowed them to directly nominate either the Shakti or Kantara clan chiefs for the week.

In a vote involving six contestants—Nabeel, Manikanta, Prerana, Vishnu Priya, Nainika, and Aditya Om—Seetha secured immunity, while Nikhil was nominated.

