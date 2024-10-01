Tense situation prevailed at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on 1 October as workers of the plant stormed the ED (works) department building, staging a protest against the removal of over 4,000 contract workers. They raised slogans against both central and State governments alleging attempts to suppress the agitation.

Local police and CISF personnel were deployed heavily to bring the situation under control.

A couple of days ago, gate passes of over 4,000 contract workers were cancelled triggering protests by the plant workers.

To protest the suppressive measures by the government on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue, trade unions called for a three-day relay hunger-strike by people belong to different sections like students, women and workers.

Meanwhile, A K Saxena, who took the additional charge as CMD of the plant on 30 September, interacted with director of the plant.

After visiting the blast furnace 2, Saxena talked to the heads of the production units and discussed with them the steps to be taken to ramp up the output.

