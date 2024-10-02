Volunteers in Andhra Pradesh, who had played a key role during the YSRCP regime, now face uncertainty as the present TDP-led alliance government seems to be in a dilemma whether to continue them or not. Though it has been over three months since formation of the new government, no decision is taken on volunteer system keeping them waiting.

Addressing a ‘gram sabha’ at Puchhakayalamada in Kurnool district on 1 October, Chief Minister N Chandrababu NaiduChandrababu Naidu said: “We are yet to take a decision on the volunteer system. Leaders of the previous government had said it was impossible to distribute pensions without volunteers. But, we made it possible. Pensions are being distributed without any hassles.”

To ensure benefits of the welfare schemes had reached to the target group, the previous YSRCP government appointed over 2.50 volunteers all over the State with a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000.

However, volunteers drew criticism ahead of elections in 2023 with Jana Sena chief accusing some volunteers of indulging in women trafficking.

However, fearing opposition from a section, the TDP-BJP-JSP combine stopped their tirade against volunteers and even promised to increase their honorarium.

When the Election Commission barred volunteers from pension distribution and other services before the general elections, some of them quit their jobs and campaigned for the YSRCP which proved to be a bane for them as the party had lost power.

The remaining YSRCP volunteers, with the new Andhra Pradesh government buying time, wait keeping their fingers crossed.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu