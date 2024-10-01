Even as the row over the Tirupati laddu continues with rival parties in Andhra Pradesh sniping at each other, the comments of the Supreme Court on the issue have targetted the ruling party, while they have come in handy for the YSRCP to target Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the petitions filed by former TTD chief Y V Subba Reddy and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, on 30 September, faulted Chandrababu Naidu for making a statement on quality of ghee used for laddu making without any proper evidence.

“There is no prima facie evidence to substantiate the adulteration claim. When probe has been ordered into it, where is the need to go to public in a hurry. The issue is related to the sentiments of crores of people,” observed the court. It also posed several questions to the advocate representing the State government on the issue.

The court further made a key comment: “Don’t drag God into politics.”

TDP reaction

“We stick to what we have said earlier. Ghee used for laddu making has been adulterated,” said TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram while reacting to the remarks of the Supreme Court.

He further said: “Following complaints by pilgrims on the quality of laddu, ghee has been sent to labs for testing and the reports are clear on adulteration. We furnish all reports to the court.”

On the other hand, the remarks of the Supreme Court on the Tirupati Laddu row came in handy for the YSRCP leaders to target Chandrababu Naidu.

Party leaders like Botcha Satyanarayana, Ambati Rambabu and Roja said the apex court remarks were a slap on the face of the Chief Minister.

“Being the Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu should not make such claims without any proof. Proper probe will bring out the truth,” observed the former Minister.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu