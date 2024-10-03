Konda Surekha, Telangana Minister for Forests and Environment, has come under fire for her remarks that BRS leader and former Minister K T Rama Rao was behind the divorce between Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce.

She, however, later withdrew the remarks following a backlash from film personalities. The entire Telugu film industry stands united in widely condemning the remarks terming them ‘disgusting’ and ‘shameful’.

Actor Chiranjeevi said in a post on X: ” I am extremely pained to see the disgraceful remarks made by the honourable woman minister. It is a shame that celebs and members of the film fraternity become soft targets as they provide instant reach and attention. We as the Film Industry stand united in opposing such vicious verbal assaults on our members.”

Reacting sharply to the remarks, Jr NTR said: “Public figures, particularly those in responsible positions should maintain dignity and respect for privacy.” Samantha in a statement said it was a personal matter and there was no political conspiracy behind it. “We took divorce with mutual consent.”

The remarks of the Minister were false and ridiculous, said Naga Chaitanya. About the divorce, he said: “The decision was taken in peace due to our different life goals.

Strongly condemning the Minister’s remarks, actor Nagarjuna, father of Naga Chaitanya, reacted angrily saying: “Your remarks are totally false and irrelevant. We always stay away from politics and stop using us for your political gains. Withdraw your comments immediately.

Other actors like Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh, Allu Arjun, Manchu Vishnu and Nani echoed similar reactions to the remarks of the Minister on the Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce.

In the wake of growing angry outburst against her remarks, Surekha on 3 October withdrew her remarks saying that they were not meant to hurt anyone. The Minister, however, said she would fight it out legally with KTR who threatened to file a defamation case against the Minister.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu