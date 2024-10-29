Actor Chiranjeevi received the prestigious ANR National Award from Big B Amitabh Bachchan at a glittering function held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on 28 October night.

The award was presented amid a galaxy of stars as part of the ANR centenary celebrations. Chiranjeevi became emotional while receiving the award and bowed down to touch Big B’s feet.

Speaking on the occasion, Chiranjeevi said: “Though I received several awards, this is a special one for me.”

Describing Amitabh Bachchan as his ‘guru’, Chiranjeevi said: “He (Amitabh) is the first person to wish me whenever something good happens to my family. I owe a lot to him.” The actor also spoke about his association with the ANR family.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Amitabh Bachchan said: “It is heartening to present the award to my colleague Chiranjeevi. I shared the screen with both Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. I feel proud to be a part of the Telugu industry.” The Big B wanted to be considered as a member of the Telugu film industry.

Nagarjuna also spoke at the function which was attended among others by actors Venkatesh, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil, Nani, Rajendraprasad, Brahmanandam, producer Allu Aravind and directors Raghavendra Rao and Trivikram.

The prestigious ANR National Award is being presented every year and the first recipient of this award was actor Devanand in the year 2006.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu