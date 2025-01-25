Some movies become that unopened treasure chests of memories, that are tucked away in the depths of our subconscious. However, when the chests are opened, the flooding memories and nostalgia are overwhelming and unstoppable. With film industries opening these boxes with their re-releases the cine-goers are once again feeling the warmth of that nostalgia. With that, let’s see what the recent top re-releases of Bollywood that captured hearts and ruled the box office once again!

5. Tamasha – 6.35 Crore

Ved and Tara fall in love while on a holiday in Corsica and decide to keep their identities a secret. After a crazy and fun trip, they head back to their respective lives. After four years Tara goes to Delhi and decides to visit Ved’s frequent spot that he mentions before. However, when she finds his real identity she realises that the carefree Ved that she met in Corsica has changed a lot due to the social conventions. With the help of Tara, Ved tries to rediscover himself!

Streaming on: Netflix

4. Rockstar- 7.26 Crore

Janardhan Jakhar is a boy from a small town who dreams of becoming a rock star. In his college days, he falls in love with the most popular girl in college, however, she soon gets married to another person. Dealing with the heartbreak Janardhan aka Jordan finds the true meaning of love, ambition and sacrifice.

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

3. Laila Majnu – 11 Crore

Recreating the famous Arabic tragedy of Laila and Majnu, this movie breaks the hearts of the viewers in the cruellest way possible. The story begins with Laila, a young collegian who dreams of sharing her first kiss with her Prince Charming. Soon, she falls in love with a politician’s son who is considered a flirt in the town! Through their meetings, a beautiful love blossoms between these two but fate has different plans for them!

Streaming on: Netflix

2. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani – 19 Crore

Bunny a carefree ambitious young man with a passion for wanderlust, goes on a trip to Manali with his friends. To his surprise, he meets an old friend from school – Naina, a nerd and simple girl who dreams of becoming a doctor. On the trip, Naina makes some unexpected connections and learns the true meaning of friendship, love and living. However, with the trip coming to an end Bunny and Naina’s bond also gets lost in the treasure trove of memories.

Streaming on: Netflix

1. Tumbbad – 32cr

In an attempt to get their hands on a cursed wealth, when a family builds a temple for Hastar, a deity that shouldn’t be worshipped, they open a door of catastrophe. The story revolves around the three generations of a family facing the consequences of never-ending greed!

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Did your favourite Bollywood movie make it into the top re-releases list? If not let us know which movie are you eagerly waiting for!

