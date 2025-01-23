As the week is coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to step back, relax, and indulge in stories that will warm your heart and lift your spirits. Whether it’s something to enjoy with your loved one or to simply chuckle with your family, here are three new OTT releases that are sweet, feel-good and will become your ultimate stress busters this week!

1. Sweet Dreams

Are dreams mere sub-conscious thoughts or is there something more to them? Kenny, a recycling artist starts dreaming about Dia who is an aspiring songwriter. When the lines between dreams and reality get blurred – a sweet romance blooms between these loving couple!

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: January 24

2. Sivarapalli

Have you ever wondered what will happen when a city guy gets stuck in a village? Ragmayur, an engineering graduate from Hyderabad finds himself navigating his life in an unexpected role – A Village Panchayat Secretary. Starting as a love-hate relationship between the villagers, Sivarapalli evolves into a captivating slice-of-lice drama brimming with unexpected twists and heat-felt moments!

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: January 24

3. Shafted

Cédric, Tom, Jérémie and Tonio are four friends whose lives get upside down due to the women in their lives. Starring Manu Payet, Antonie Gouy, Vincent Heneine and Guillaume Labbe, Shafted, is a feel-good and romantic drama that will take you on a hilarious ride!

Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: January 24

So, take a break and dive into these light-hearted new OTT releases and escape into the world of entertainment this week. Let us know which one of these is going to be your comfort watch!

