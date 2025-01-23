Looking for your next binge-worthy watch on Netflix? Lucky for you, the OTT releases this week are bringing all the drama, thrills, and plenty of feels straight to your screen. Whether you’re into reality TV glitz, gripping thrillers, or heartwarming comedies, there’s something here for every mood. Let’s dive into what’s dropping!

1. W.A.G.s to Riches

Enter the glamorous and chaotic lives of Miami’s W.A.G.s—wives and girlfriends of athletes and rap stars. This juicy docu-series follows their struggles with juggling motherhood, high-profile relationships, and ambitious careers. With rivalry and drama in every episode, this one’s a guilty pleasure you won’t be able to stop watching.

Release Date: January 22

2. The Night Agent 2

Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is back for another heart-racing season of espionage and conspiracy. Tasked with unmasking a CIA mole, Peter and Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) uncover secrets that could change the world. Packed with twists and non-stop action, this spy thriller will keep you glued to your seat.

Release Date: January 23

3. Shafted

Meet Cédric, Tom, Jérémie, and Tonio, four middle-aged friends navigating love, careers, and identity crises in Paris. This French take on Alpha Males serves up sharp humor and a refreshing exploration of modern masculinity. Relatable, witty, and hilarious, Shafted is perfect for fans of clever comedy-dramas.

Release Date: January 24

4. The Sand Castle

A secluded island, a family with buried secrets, and a thriller that will keep you guessing. The Sand Castle follows a Lebanese family whose peaceful getaway takes a dark turn as long-hidden truths begin to surface. Starring Nadine Labaki and Ziad Bakri, this one’s for fans of intense, slow-burning mysteries.

Release Date: January 24

5. The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

South Korea delivers yet another gripping drama, this time set in the adrenaline-charged world of trauma surgery. The Trauma Code follows Baek Gang-hyeok (Ju Ji-hoon), an unconventional trauma surgeon whose methods shake up his new hospital team. High-stakes surgeries, emotional challenges, and riveting performances make this medical drama a must-watch.

Release Date: January 24

6. You Hurt My Feelings

What happens when brutal honesty shakes the foundation of a marriage? This bittersweet comedy dives into the life of a novelist who overhears her husband’s unfiltered thoughts about her latest work. Equal parts funny and tender, You Hurt My Feelings will have you nodding in recognition and laughing at life’s little ironies.

Release Date: January 26

From adrenaline-fueled thrillers to heartfelt comedies and binge-worthy drama, the new OTT releases this week have it all. So, grab your snacks, cozy up, and let the Netflix & Chill sessions begin!

