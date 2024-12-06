Today marks the debut of some of the best new OTT releases of this week! From a much-acclaimed 2023 Malayalam film that has premiered on multiple international film festivals to spending a ‘Nonsense Christmas’ with #1 pop phenomenon Sabrina Capenter, start streaming these top 5 new OTT releases of this week today!

1. Family

Sony is catholic man from rural central Kerala who is often considered a kindhearted person. However, as the story progress, you can see that there is something more than what’s meet the eye. Though his family members get to know about his dark secrets, they are silenced by the patriarchal system.

Release Date: December 6

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

2. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Get ready for unexpected duets and cameos!

After stealing hearts with her song, Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter is coming to entertain us with music variety show – A Nonsense Christmas. The pop star will be performing songs from her holiday EP Fruitcake and other holiday covers.

Release Date: December 6

OTT platform: Netflix

3. Agni

Vithal, a fireman, and his brother-in-law Sumit, a hotshot policeman, team up to rescue people when the city is swallowed by fire.

Release Date: December 6

OTT platform: Prime Video

4. Jigra

How far can a sister can go for her brother?

When her younger brother is wrongfully imprisoned in a foreign country, Satya, a determined and fierce woman, shakes hands with a retired police officer and a former gangster to save him.

Release Date: December 6

OTT platform: Netflix

5. Vicky aur Vidhya Ka Woh Vala Video

Rajkumar Rao and Tripti Dimri are in the house!

Set in 1997, Vicky, an expert henna artist, and Vidya, a doctor, are newly married. The couple wanted to make a record of their honeymoon night as a private keepsake. However, chaos is unleashed when their private sex tape goes missing.

Release Date: December 6

OTT platform: Netflix

So, grab a bucket of popcorn and start binge-watching! Let us know which one of these OTT releases is making it to your watchlist today?

Also read- Bring the Christmas spirit home with new these Netflix releases!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu