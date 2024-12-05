As December rolls in, it brings upon us the season of love, laughter and heartfelt moments that mark the magic of Christmas. To keep the holiday spirit high, Netflix is coming up with some merry new releases that add to your Christmas mood! On that note, let’s dive into the list.

1. That Christmas

Set in the snowy town of Wellington-on-sea, That Christmas is an animated movie that talks about the stories of friends, family, love and loneliness during the holiday season.

This movie is an adaptation of a children’s book trilogy by multi-award winner writer and director, Richard Curtis.

Release Date: Streaming now

2. Mary

Mary is a young Jewish girl who lives with her parents who is forced to go into hiding when she miraculously becomes pregnant.

Directed by D J Caruso, Mary is a coming-of-age drama that tells the epic biblical story of Mary’s miraculous conception.

Release Date: December 6

3. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter is a holiday variety music show that features pop star Sabrina Carpenter performing songs from her holiday EP Fruitcake and other holiday covers. Release Date: December 6 4. Our Little Secret Our Little Secret is a new romantic comedy set to bring laughter and holiday cheer. Avery, who decides to spend Christmas with her boyfriend’s family is shocked to find that her ex-boyfriend is going to be part of the celebrations. As past relationships collide with new ones, it results in chaos and humour. Release Date: Streaming now So what are you waiting for? This week, get a cosy blanket, and a mug of hot chocolate and start streaming these new Netflix releases that welcome the Christmas spirit!

