The last month of the year is here. While there is merriment and joy in the air (thank you, Christmas), there’s also a tinge of emptiness that tends to come with the ending of a year. In other words, feelings are running high, and what better way to cope with them than by channelling them into a favourite pastime: media consumption? For all those who resonate with this idea, here are some new and upcoming OTT releases this December that will keep you occupied from this week till 2025:

1. That Christmas

That Christmas is an animated comedy movie that depicts a series of stories revolving around friends, family, love, and loneliness, with the trigger being a terrific snowstorm that ruins everyone’s Christmas plans.

As we near the festive season and the end of the year, the movie is a light-hearted yet warm take on family and personal growth. It is based on a beloved trilogy of children’s books by Richard Curtis, who has titles like Notting Hill and Love Actually to his name.

Release Date: December 4

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Squid Game 2

It helped us through the COVID-19 lockdown, and it is back to help us through our end-of-the-year feels!

To recap, the premise of Squid Game is about poverty-ridden contestants who compete against each other for a tempting cash prize. The contest, however, is brutal and life-threatening.

Come season 2, the horror survival game is back. The sequel is set three years after the original, and follows the main character, Gi-hun, who resolves to re-enter the life-or-death game, with the hopes of winning ₩45.6 billion.

Release Date: December 26

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Jigra

Starring Alia Bhatt in a lead role, Jigra is an upcoming Hindi-language release that is finally dropping on OTT platforms following a successful theatrical run.

The movie tells the story of a young woman who goes to extreme and dangerous lengths to rescue her brother from a foreign prison.

The film is an exploration of the beautiful, protective, yet often complicated bond between brothers and sisters.

Release Date: December 6

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Mismatched 3

Mismatched, a TV series that many have come to love, follows the ups and downs of a relationship between two individuals who are vastly different from each other.

This new season picks up at a breaking point in the couple’s relationship and seeks to answer the many questions viewers have about how their story will progress.

According to sources, this third season will explore themes like adulting, internal conflicts, self-discovery, and more. Starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in lead roles, Mismatched 3 is recommended for those who love love and all its complexities.

Release Date: December 13

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Bandish Bandits 2

For web series lovers, December is set to see a battle between Mismatched and Bandish Bandits!

The latter is a romantic musical drama that follows the relationship between two singers, Radhe and Tamanna, who are complete opposites. The show is essentially a clash of classical and pop music.

Its second season shows the aftermath of a band contest that strained the relationship between the main characters.

Release Date: December 13

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Amaran

This one’s for your patriotic streak! Amaran tells the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadrajan, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his valour in leading the Indian Army’s Rajput regiment to battle against a group of Pakistanis disrupting the peace of Kashmir.

The story is told by his wife, Indhu Rebecca, who is on the way to collect his award. One of the most-anticipated new OTT releases in this week of December, Amaran is a stirring tale of heroism and bravery.

Release Date: December 5

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

She’s workin’ late into the year, ’cause she’s a singer, everyone! For all you Espresso-lovers, Sabrina Carpenter is hosting her first-ever holiday variety music special on Netflix titled, “A Nonsense Christmas.”

The Short n’ Sweet pop princess will share the stage with icons like Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis. Get ready for songs catchier than chicken pox with this release!

Release Date: December 7

OTT Platform: Netflix

So, which one of these new OTT releases in December are you starting the week with? Comment below and let us know!

