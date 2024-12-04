Tremors were felt in several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for a few seconds at 7:27 am on 4 December causing panic among the people in the two States. According to reports, the Earthquake tremors were felt in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Jaggaiahpeta, Nandigama, Eluru and several other areas in Andhra Pradesh.

Panic-stricken people were seen coming out of their houses and apartments.

In Visakhapatnam, people in Akkayyapalem and other areas felt the earthquake tremors in the morning.

In Telangana, people in the areas like Vanasthalipuram and Hayatnagar experienced the impact, while tremors were also felt in Mulugu, Hanumainda, Bhupalapalle and other parts in the combined Warangal district, and Munuguru, Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Charla, Chintakani, and Illendu in Khammam district.

Locals in Khammam district said that tremors were about three seconds.

The tremors were measured at 5.0 on the Richter Scale, according to National Centre for Seismology.

The country has four Seismic zones –zone II, zone III, zone IV and zone V. Zone V expects the highest level of seismicity whereas zone II is associated with the lowest level of seismicity.

Nearly 11% of the country falls in Zone V, 18% in Zone IV, 30% in Zone III and the remaining in Zone II. A total of 59% of the landmass of India is prone to earthquakes of different intensities.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu