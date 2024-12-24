With churches filled with the sounds of carols, and the aroma of freshly baked cookies and cakes wafting through homes, Christmas is finally here! Nothing can make it better than watching a Christmas film while sipping on a warm, soul-soothing cup of hot chocolate. To keep your Christmas celebrations entertaining, OTT platforms have been dropping some interesting releases this year. Check out the latest releases and bring the Christmas spirit home this week!

1. Dear Santa

Liam, a 6th-grade kid with dyslexia, writes a letter to Santa to end an ongoing quarrel between his parents. However, due to a minor spelling mistake, that letter reaches the dark lord Satan instead – setting the stage for a comedy of errors to follow!

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. That Christmas

Set in the snowy town of Wellington-on-sea, That Christmas is an animated movie that deals with different stories of friends, family, love and loneliness during the holiday season.

OTT platform: Netflix

Avery, who decides to spend Christmas with her boyfriend’s family, is shocked to find that her ex-boyfriend is going to be part of the celebrations. As past relationships collide, a gate opens, resulting in chaos and humour.

OTT platform: Netflix

4. Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point

The Balsano family gathers in their ancestral home for Christmas Eve. As the evening unfolds, old grievances bubble to the surface and the atmosphere fills up with generational tensions.

OTT platform: Apple TV

5. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Six siblings, who have a reputation for being the naughtiest kids in the town, decide to take over the local church pageant and teach the community the true spirit of Christmas.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Meet Me Next Christmas

Layla is racing through New York City to get the ticket to the hottest show in town – the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert. Can she get her hands on the ticket and live the fairytale romance she desperately needs? Watch this romantic Christmas film and find out!

OTT platform: Netflix

7. Hot Frosty

When widow Kathy magically brings a snowman to life, his innocence fills her lonely life with love and healing.

OTT platform: Netflix

8. A Sudden Case of Christmas

Abbie and Jacob are planning to part ways and to break the news to their 10-year-old daughter, they take her to Italy to visit her grandfather’s hotel. However, hoping to bring them back together, she asks her parents to celebrate a sudden Christmas in August.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

9. Red One

After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head Security team up with a notorious hacker for an action-packed mission to save Santa.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

All these movies are filled with love, magic and cheer of the festive season! On that note, which one of these new OTT releases is going to be your pick for this Christmas week? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.