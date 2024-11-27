This OTT lineup this week is brimming with exciting new releases. From the box office smash Lucky Bhaskar to the highly anticipated K-drama The Trunk, there’s plenty to binge. But one of the OTT releases dropping today has us feeling the festive cheer—thanks to its delightful dose of holiday magic!

Starring Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding, Our Little Secret lands on OTT today, promising all the Christmassy vibes you could ask for. Packed with family drama, budding romance, and just the right amount of angst, this one’s a treat for fans of holiday rom-coms—and especially for those who’ve missed seeing Lohan light up the screen.

What’s Our Little Secret About?

The film centers on Avery (Lohan), who’s celebrating her first Christmas with her boyfriend’s family. Things take a dramatic turn when she discovers her ex is part of the same festivities—as her boyfriend’s sibling’s partner! Chaos (and comedy) ensue as Avery scrambles to keep their past a secret.

This festive flick marks Lindsay Lohan’s return to Netflix, where she’s quickly become a go-to star for holiday rom-coms. After warming hearts in Falling for Christmas (2022) and Irish Wish earlier this year, Lohan’s performance in Our Little Secret promises to deliver yet another feel-good hit.

Behind the Scenes

Penned by Hailey DeDominicis and helmed by director Stephen Herek (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Dog Gone), Our Little Secret is the second film in Lohan’s creative partnership with Netflix. The actress shared in an interview that her role as Avery allowed her to showcase some fresh comedic chops—something fans are sure to enjoy.

Where to Watch?

You can stream Our Little Secret on Netflix starting today.

As part of its festive lineup, Netflix has been dropping a new Christmas special every week this November. Romantic comedies like Meet Me Next Christmas, Hot Frosty, and The Merry Gentlemen have already brought heaps of holiday cheer. If you’re in the mood for more, these titles are perfect for keeping the Christmas spirit alive!

If you’re in the mood for something different today, check out the new OTT releases dropping this week here.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.