Searching for the latest content the new OTT releases this week? We’ve got your lineup right here! From intriguing dramas and attention-grabbing mysteries to heartwarming holiday tales, here are seven fresh releases this week to keep you entertained through the weekend.

1. Our Little Secret

Two exes with a messy past are forced to spend Christmas together when they discover their current partners are siblings. This lighthearted holiday rom-com stars Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding.

Why It’s Not a Skip: Holiday rom-coms with nostalgic stars like Lindsay Lohan always deliver cozy, feel-good vibes, perfect for the season

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 27

2. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

This high-stakes mystery tells the gritty tale of a diamond heist gone awry. Follow Jaswinder Singh, a relentless investigator who finds himself entangled with three enigmatic suspects, risking his own sanity to uncover the truth.

Why It’s Not a Skip: Gritty mysteries with clever twists are addictive, and this promises nail-biting tension with a high-stakes heist at its core.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 29

3. Boy Kills World

A vengeance-fueled assassin, guided by his sister’s ghostly presence, sets out to take down the ruthless Hilda Van Der Koy. This action-packed tale promises a rollercoaster of revelations and chaos.

Why It’s Not a Skip: With its unique revenge plot and high-octane action, this one’s a treat for fans of adrenaline-pumping thrillers

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: November 29

4. The Madness

Colman Domingo stars as Muncie Daniels, a charismatic media figure whose world is disturbed after witnessing a murder. As he fights to clear his name, Daniels must reconnect with his estranged family and rediscover his lost ideals in this edge-of-your-seat thriller.

Why It’s Not a Skip: Colman Domingo’s intense performance and a gripping plot make this a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 28

5. The Trunk

Based on a novel by Kim Ryeo-ryeong, this South Korean mystery melodrama features a secret marriage service revealed through the discovery of a mysterious trunk. Starring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin, it explores a one-year marriage contract shrouded in intrigue.

Why It’s Not a Skip: The combination of Gong Yoo’s magnetic presence and a twisty, novel-inspired plot ensures you’ll stay glued till the end. This is one of the most anticipated new OTT releases this week.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 29

6. Hard North

Follow aspiring homesteaders as they navigate the unforgiving wilderness of northern Canada in this survival docu-series. Over four challenging seasons, these young Canadians battle nature to build self-sufficient lives.

Why It’s Not a Skip: Survival shows bring raw, real drama, and this one’s a unique look at the rugged, self-sufficient spirit in extreme conditions.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 29

7. Senna

Senna revolves around the life of legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna. In this six-episode series, you can relive his meteoric rise, unparalleled achievements, and enduring legacy as a Brazilian national hero and motorsport icon.

Why It’s Not a Skip: Motorsport fans and newcomers alike will be inspired by Ayrton Senna’s extraordinary journey and captivating story.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 29

Whether you’re into mysteries, documentaries, or festive films, the new OTT releases this week offer something for everyone. Which one will you start with? Share your picks!

