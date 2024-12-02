Monday is here, and so are our Monday blues, but to cure that, there is an exciting new line up of OTT releases this week for you! Among all the entertaining OTT content coming out this first week of December, we have curated a list of the best 7 releases that will keep you excited!

1. That Christmas

As Christmas approaches, Netflix is dropping a heartwarming family tale this week to keep the Christmas spirit going. The plot of That Christmas captures a unique heartwarming story of characters who are navigating their personal challenges, misunderstandings and tender moments.

Release Date: December 4

OTT platform: Netflix

2. Amaran

Amaran is one of the much-awaited December OTT releases, set in the backdrop of the 2014 Qazipathri operation in Shopian. It follows the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, told by his resilient wife Indhu Rebecca, while she is going to collect her husband’s Ashok Chakra Award.

Release Date: December 5

OTT platform: Netflix

3. Matka

Starring Varun Tej and Meenakshi Chaudaray, Matka revolves around a popular gambler and gangster named Matka. The story is set between 1958 and 1982 and is one of the major Telugu OTT releases of December.

Release Date: December 5

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Jigra

When her younger brother is wrongfully imprisoned in a foreign country, Satya shakes hands with a retired police officer and a former gangster to save him.

Release Date: December 6

OTT platform: Netflix

5. Light Shop

Light Shop is the latest Korean drama making its OTT debut this week with a gripping storyline. This eight-episode drama revolves around a small light shop which is visited by dead spirits.

Release Date: December 4

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

6. Agni

When the city is swallowed in fire, Vithal, a fireman and his brother-in-law Sumit, a hotshot policeman, team up to rescue people.

Release Date: December 6

OTT platform: Prime Video

7. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Set in 1997, Vicky, an expert henna artist, and Vidya, a doctor, are newly married. The couple wanted to make a record of their honeymoon night as a private keepsake. However, chaos is unleashed when their private sex tape goes missing.

Release Date: December 6

OTT platform: Netflix

8. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Get ready for unexpected duets and cameos!

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter is a holiday variety music show that features pop star Sabrina Carpenter performing songs from her holiday EP Fruitcake and other holiday covers.

These exciting new OTT releases are ready to keep you entertained all week. Which one of these is your top pick?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.