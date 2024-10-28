Diwali is a time for celebration, light, and togetherness. What better way to celebrate the festive season than by gathering your loved ones for a night of movies that guarantee laughs, thrills, and heartwarming moments? Here’s a list of exciting new OTT releases this week that are perfect to stream with your family and friends this Diwali:

1. Thangalaan

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 31 October

If you and your family are fans of historical action, Thangalaan will be a great pick.

This Tamil drama, inspired by real events, delves into the life of a tribal leader and the challenging moral decisions he faces while assisting the British Army in their gold hunt.

The film’s rich setting and powerful storyline are sure to spark discussions on courage, loyalty, and history, making it an engaging family watch this Diwali.

2. The Manhattan Alien Abduction

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 30 October 2024

For those in the family fascinated by mysteries and the unknown, The Manhattan Alien Abduction offers an intriguing watch.

This docuseries examines the claims of a woman abducted by aliens from her Manhattan apartment. Whether you believe in extraterrestrial life or not, this suspense-filled series provides an interesting break from typical Diwali festivities.

3. Lubber Pandhu

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: 31 October

Lubber Pandhu brings the excitement of rural life and the intensity of local cricket rivalries, making it a fun watch for friends and family alike.

Set in a rustic village, the story follows the fierce rivalry between two gully cricket stars, Gethu and Anbu. When Anbu falls for Gethu’s daughter, their competitive spirit intensifies, putting both their talents and emotions to the ultimate test.

One of the most anticipated OTT releases this week, this film can bring in the fun of sports, youthful love, and drama to your Diwali celebrations.

4. Time Cut

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 30 October

For a thrilling twist on time travel and suspense, Time Cut is a rollercoaster experience.

It follows a teen in 2024 who is transported back to 2003, just days before a masked killer murders her sister. As she races to change history without altering the future, viewers will be on the edge of their seats.

This gripping storyline will have everyone hooked and adds a thrilling edge to your Diwali viewing.

5. Nikosh Chaya

OTT Platform: HoiChoi

Release Date: 31 October

If your Diwali group is in the mood for a supernatural tale, Nikosh Chaya is a dark, mystifying thriller that follows Bhaduri Moshai, an expert in the occult, as he faces off against an evil Tantrik.

This movie combines horror and drama, and it will surely keep you and your friends discussing the supernatural long after the film ends.

6. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: 29 October

For a magical, family-friendly option, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place brings back the magic of the beloved series, “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

In this sequel, Justin decides to give up his immortality to be closer to his family. However, things take an unexpected turn when Alex introduces him to Billie, a young wizard just beginning her magical journey, who could really benefit from Justin’s guidance.

This story about family, legacy, and the challenges of guiding young wizards will entertain both children and adults, making it an ideal choice for a Diwali evening where the whole family can come together.

7. Anjaamai

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date: 29 October

Anjaamai is a moving and intense social drama that makes for a meaningful Diwali watch. As a former artist-turned-farmer’s son seeks justice after his father’s passing, viewers are taken on an emotional journey that speaks to family loyalty and the resilience needed to fight the system.

This inspiring story of justice and determination is a great conversation starter for a thoughtful family evening.

8. Joker: Folie a Deux

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 29 October

This highly anticipated sequel to Joker presents an intense, psychological thriller that’s ideal for a Diwali night with close friends.

Watching Arthur Fleck’s descent into darkness and his relationship with Harley Quinn provides an unforgettable cinematic experience for those who enjoy complex characters and psychological depth.

This festive season, let your favorite OTT platforms bring friends and family together with a selection of movies and series that will entertain you to no end. From historical dramas to sci-fi mysteries, the lineup of new OTT releases this week promise something for everyone to enjoy this Diwali.

So grab some sweets, settle in, and make this festive season one to remember with the best OTT releases of the week!

