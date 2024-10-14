As many as 13,324 villages in Andhra Pradesh are fully geared up for the week-long ‘palle panduga’ programme which was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at Kankipadu in Krishna district amid cheers from the well-attended gathering on 14 October.

Proposed by Pawan Kalyan, who holds the Panchayat Raj portfolio, the programme aims to initiate development activities simultaneously in all villages in the state.

As a part of the drive, over 30,000 works will be taken up with Rs 4,500 crore in villages. The work includes laying CC roads stretching 3,000 km and 500 km of tar roads, digging farm wells and soak pits, and constructing cattle sheds.

Besides making villages achieve progress, the programme will help improve rural infrastructure. Also, it leads to better cooperation among villagers, and opine officials of the Panchayat Raj Department.

According to them, the week-long programme will result in remarkable progress in the sectors like agriculture and transport. All arrangements are in place for the successful conduct of the programme by roping in the people.

State Jana Sena general secretary Bolisetti Satyanarayana, in a post on X, has said the village development drive is being held from 14 October to 20 October.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and people’s representatives will take part in the palle panduga programme in their respective constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu