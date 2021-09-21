Season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu is rolling along as expected with numerous controversies gripping the house week after week. While Sarayu was evicted from the show in the first week, the latest round of elimination saw Uma bid adieu to the house. On Monday, as per the tradition, housemates were once again asked to nominate contestants for elimination in the third week of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The episode of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu saw Sreerama Chandra, Maanas, Priya, Priyanka Singh and Lahari getting nominated for elimination this week. The viewers can vote for their favourite contestans of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu online or by giving a missed call to the below-mentioned numbers. The housemate to garner the least number of votes, by the time the voting lines close, will stand eliminated this weekend.

The episode began with housemates dancing to groovy numbers. As the show progressed, the housemates were called to go through an open nomination process. While Vishwa, who is the current Captain of the house is safe from nomination, the rest of the contestants were put up in the nomination process. Bigg Boss suggested that each housemate had to come forward and nominate two contestants for the elimination, citing valid reasons. Tension escalated inside the Bigg Boss house as the inmates got into heated arguments during the task.

Ravi, Sreeram Chandra, Priya, and Lahari engaged in an ugly spat while discussing their respective reasons for nominations. Lahari nominated Priya citing clashes and other issues. The latter replied, “You are busy with the men in the house. You will never have a problem with men.” When Lahari posed a serious objection to this, Priya mentioned that she saw Ravi and Lahari hugging in the restroom at midnight. Ravi and Lahari strongly condemned this claim by Priya. Shook by the allegations, Ravi hit back saying she can’t make such statements in the house. He further clarified that it was a friendly hug. The episode also saw differences crop between Maanas and Ravi.

Missed call numbers to vote for contestants in the third week elimination of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu:

Sreerama Chandra: 8886658204

Priya: 8886658207

Priyanka Singh: 8886658209

Maanas: 8886658216

Lahari: 8886658203

Voting via Hotstar App:

To vote for the nominated contestants in the fifth week of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu, viewers can also vote online by logging into the Hotstar App. To do the same, search for Bigg Boss 5 Telugu and click on the vote option that can be seen below the streaming window. Among the five contestants nominated for elimination this week, you can vote for your favourite contestant(s). Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants.