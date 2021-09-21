Annually, Tollywood releases a number of films spread across the entire year. This year, due to the pandemic, the OTT’s were inundated with several releases that the audience missed out on these hidden gems. And with everything going around, these movies didn’t get the response they deserved. Here we curate for you 5 underrated Telugu movies that you must watch on OTT.

#1 Raja Raja Chora

Raja Raja Chora is an imaginative light-hearted tale of a software engineer. It portrays the story of a clerk’s desire for finer things in life and his journey through worldly deception. The film stars Sree Vishnu and Megha Akash in the lead. With rave reviews, Raja Raja Chora is one of the underrated Telugu movies to watch. The film’s narration, which feels direct from a desi comic book, paves the way for anticipated future proceedings.

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

#2 NET

NET is a tech thriller that dwells on the dark side of the web. This film comes at the perfect time when India has long surpassed being a tech-challenged country to one which is internet surplus. It throws in real-life instances that portray the misuse of technology. With the concept of watching others through illegal cameras, the plot of the film is an interesting watch. It is a perfect answer to the malicious acts being performed on the NET. The film stars Rahul Ramakrishna and Avika in the lead.

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

#3 Thimmarusu

Thimmarusu is a legal-crime thriller directed by Sharan Koppisetty. It stars Satyadev and Priyanka Jawalkar in the lead and Kanchara and Viva Harsha, amongst others, in prominent roles. With several surprises and twists, this emotional tale keeps one intrigued. After having a short stint at the theatres earlier, Thimmarusu is one of the major OTT-released Telugu underrated movies to watch.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

#4 Vivaha Bhojanambu

Vivaha Bhojanambu is the ultimate antidote to everything that the pandemic caused. This film is an out-and-out comedy entertainer starring Sathya, Sudeep Kishan, and Aarjavee. The plot revolves around a miserly middle-class insurance agent who gets thrifty with his dealings. The director of the film Ram Abbaraju portrays events post the national lockdown announcement in a light-hearted manner.

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV